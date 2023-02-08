— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 252.01 “PERSONNEL CLASSIFICATION” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO TO CREATE ADDITIONAL POSITIONS AND ADJUSTING PAY LEVELS

ORDINANCE 2023-08, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

WHEREAS, at the recommendation of the Public Works Director and Village Manager, Village Pay Scales are being adjusted to reflect assigned duties and pay scales associated with those duties more accurately; and,

WHEREAS, at the recommendation of the Village Manager, Public Works Director and Chief of Police additional positions are being created; and,

WHEREAS, the position of Police Officer will be moved from pay level 11 to pay level 11A,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 252.01 entitled “Personnel Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

Section 2. A new Section 252.01 entitled “Personnel Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as follows with new language underlined and bolded and deleted language in strikethrough as show in the attached Exhibit A.

Section 3. A new pay schedule, attached as Exhibit B, is hereby approved in accordance with Section 252.02 of the Village Codified Ordinances.

Brian Housh, President of Council