— Public Notice —

Special Village Council Meeting:

Housing Work Session

Friday, Feb. 17, 4–6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

COUNCIL BUSINESS

4 p.m. — Review Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Bowen Study re: Goals

4:45 p.m. — Village Government Mechanisms to Encourage/Facilitate Housing Development

5:15 p.m. — Next Steps

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

NOTE: This in-person retreat will not be livestreamed. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.