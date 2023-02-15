Special Village Council Meeting: Housing Work Session
- Published: February 15, 2023
— Public Notice —
Special Village Council Meeting:
Housing Work Session
Friday, Feb. 17, 4–6 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
COUNCIL BUSINESS
4 p.m. — Review Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Bowen Study re: Goals
4:45 p.m. — Village Government Mechanisms to Encourage/Facilitate Housing Development
5:15 p.m. — Next Steps
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
NOTE: This in-person retreat will not be livestreamed. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.
