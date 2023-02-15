Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Submit your business in the 2023-24 Yellow Springs Community Direcory, aka the Redbook Image Map
Feb
16
2023

Special Village Council Meeting: Housing Work Session

  • Comments Off on Special Village Council Meeting: Housing Work Session
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

— Public Notice —

Special Village Council Meeting:
Housing Work Session
Friday, Feb. 17, 4–6 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

COUNCIL BUSINESS
4 p.m. — Review Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Bowen Study re: Goals
4:45 p.m. — Village Government Mechanisms to Encourage/Facilitate Housing Development
5:15 p.m. — Next Steps

ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

NOTE: This in-person retreat will not be livestreamed. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.

Topics:

Comments are closed for this article.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com