Students of the Month | February 2023

YS Schools announced the February recipients of student and faculty awards at the Feb. 9 Board of Education meeting:

• Harper Seybold, fourth grade, Young’s Dairy Mills Lawn Scholar of the Month — Seybold was nominated by her teachers Lexi Goodridge and Candice Teague, whose nomination stated that she is cooperative, enjoys working in groups, and is known for her honesty, preparedness and respectfulness among her classmates and teachers.

“Harper demonstrates what it means to be Bulldog Brave each and every day,” Goodridge and Teague wrote.

• Rebecca DeWine, ninth grade, Mills Park Hotel McKinney Middle School/Yellow Springs High School Scholar of the Month — DeWine, who has attended Yellow Springs Schools her entire academic career, was nominated by teacher Naomi Hyatt, who wrote that she submitted the nomination after discovering that DeWine creates study guides for her fellow students in biology and world history in order to help them prepare for tests.

“Rebecca is an exemplary student, and a kind and considerate human,” Hyatt wrote. “This kindness and academic planning and achievement [are] definitely impressive.”

• Luka Sage-Frabotta, 12th grade, Trophy Sports Center High School Scholar Athlete of the Month — Sage-Frabotta, who just completed the bowling season and maintains a 4.0 grade-point average, was nominated by bowling coach Dave Johnston, who noted that, despite incurring injury during the bowling season, Sage-Frabotta is hardworking and a “great teammate and team leader” to his fellow bowlers.

“He has fought through some difficult injuries and illness to be one of our top team members,” Johnston wrote.

• Dionne Barclay, fifth-grade math teacher, Peifer Orchard Employee of the Month — Barclay, who has served students at Mills Lawn for 31 years — “I started here and I never left!” she said when accepting the award — was nominated by fellow teachers Ashley Folkerth and Taylor Hemmerich. Mills Lawn Principal Megan Winston, who presented the award, said Barclay “goes above and beyond in every way” to support her students and her fellow teachers.

“She is always there to provide a supportive environment to any coworker who needs it,” Hemmerich wrote in the nomination. “Dionne views our grade level as a team instead of an individual effort. My first two years with Yellow Springs Schools have been the best because of her.”