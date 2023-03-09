— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING ON THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS NATURAL GAS AGGREGATION PROGRAM PLAN OF OPERATION AND GOVERNANCE

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 4929.26(C) of the Ohio Revised Code, the Village of Yellow Springs will hold two separate Public Hearings on the Natural Gas Aggregation Program Plan of Operation and Governance for the Village of Yellow Springs on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11 A.M. and on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 5 P.M.

Both hearings will be held in the Council Chambers, located at John Bryan Center. The Village of Yellow Springs is considering becoming a member of the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC), a regional council of governments under Chapter 167 of the Ohio Rev. Code. SOPEC provides energy services to member communities, political subdivisions, nonprofits, faith-based organizations & public agencies.

In preparation for taking this action, the Village of Yellow Springs will be holding the two Public Hearings referenced above to permit comments and questions regarding the SOPEC Natural Gas Aggregation Program Plan of Operation and Governance. The SOPEC Natural Gas Aggregation Program Plan of Operation and Governance describes the policies and procedures by which the government aggregation program will be carried out for natural gas for eligible Yellow Springs residents and small commercial customers, including those policies and procedures related to rates and customer service.

The SOPEC Natural Gas Aggregation Program Plan of Operation and Governance addresses the following topics regarding the Natural Gas Aggregation Program: (1) Ohio Law; (2) Description and Objectives of the Natural Gas Aggregation Program; (3) Steps Required by Law; (4) Practical Steps and Requirements of the Competitive Market; (5) Natural Gas Aggregation Program Goals; (6) Natural Gas Aggregation Program Operations; (7) Natural Gas Aggregation Program Funding; (8) Consumer Participation in the Opt-Out Program; (9) Consumer Participation in the Opt-In Program; (10) New Member Communities; (11) Service Termination by Supplier; (12) Termination of the SOPEC Member Natural Gas Aggregation Program; (13) Customer Care; (14) Rights and Responsibilities of Program Participants; (15) Description of Organization and Management of Natural Gas Aggregation; (16) Outline of Structure; (17) Description of Program Organizational Structure; (18) Member Community Participating Customers; (19) Member Community Legislative Body; (20) SOPEC Assembly; (21) SOPEC Board of Directors; (22) Fiscal Agent, Executive Director and Staff, Legal Counsel and Consultants; (23) Service Supplier(s); and (24) Member Community Participating Consumers.

Copies of the Natural Gas Aggregation Program Plan of Operation and Governance may be obtained from the Clerk of Council between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M., Monday through Friday.