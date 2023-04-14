David Earl Johnson
- Published: April 14, 2023
David Earl Johnson, of Yellow Springs, passed away April 6. His kind and humorous spirit will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
One Response to “David Earl Johnson”
David will be greatly missed. Lots of love to his family at this time.