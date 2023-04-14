Subscribe Anywhere
Apr
15
2023
Obituaries

David Earl Johnson

David Earl Johnson, of Yellow Springs, passed away April 6. His kind and humorous spirit will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

One Response to “David Earl Johnson”

  1. Sarah Fisher says:
    April 14, 2023 at 10:29 pm

    David will be greatly missed. Lots of love to his family at this time.

