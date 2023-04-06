Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
- Published: April 6, 2023
— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m. • Council Chambers
The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES• Minutes of March 14, 2023 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT
CITIZEN COMMENTS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
• Amend Chapter 1250 Business Districts – change from conditional to permitted use, dwelling units on the upper floors of buildings with nonresidential uses at street level in B-1, Central Business District and add as a permitted use dwelling units on the upper floors of building with nonresidential uses at street level in B-2, General Business District
• Amend Chapter 1252 Industrial Districts – Add a Residential section allowing as a permitted use dwelling units on the upper floors of building with nonresidential uses at street level in I-1 and I-2
• Amend Chapter 1258 Schedule of District Uses – Changing the Schedule of District Uses to reflect proposed zoning district changes.
• Amend Chapter 1284.02 Definitions: A-B – Add definition for Aid to Construction
• Amend Chapter 1284.09 Definitions: T-U – Add definition for Utilities Review
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
Comments are closed for this article.