Planning Commission | Public Hearing

Preliminary Plan Application For PUD – Pending Council’s consideration of a PUD on less than five acres to be determined at the May 1, 2023 Council meeting, John and Elizabeth Bush of Bushco, LLC, have submitted an application for a preliminary plan review to rezone the property at 144 Cliff Street from I-1, Mixed Use Industrial to PUD – Chapter 1254 Planned Unit Development Greene County Parcel ID #: F19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800

Preliminary Plan Application For PUD – Pending Council’s consideration of a PUD on less than five acres to be determined at the May 1, 2023 Council meeting, Brian Drew of Massies Creek Ventures, LLC, has submitted an application for a preliminary plan review to rezone the property at 108 Cliff Street from I-1, Mixed Use Industrial to PUD – Chapter 1254 Planned Unit Development Greene County Parcel ID #: F19-000100110025600

108 and 144 Cliff Street – currently zoned I-1

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION

DATE: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 TIME: 6:00 p.m.LOCATION: JOHN BRYAN CENTER, SECOND FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 100 DAYTON STREET

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, May 4, 2023 for inclusion in the Planning Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Planning Commission members and the Zoning Administrator.

The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, May 5, 2023. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

