REQUEST FOR BIDS: 2023 ELECTRIC UTILITY LINE CLEARING & TREE TRIMMING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Bid Packages containing the plans & specifications for the above projects will be available at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Administrative Offices at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the bidding process should be directed to Johnnie Burns at 937-767-8649.

Sealed bids are due 1 p.m., local time, Monday, June 26, 2023. Sealed bids will be opened and read aloud at 1 p.m., local time, Monday, June 26, 2023, at 100 Dayton Street, 2nd floor meeting room. The Village reserves the right to waive any informalities and to accept or reject any or all bids. All bids must be guaranteed for a minimum 90 days after date of bid opening

Johnnie Burns, Public Works Director