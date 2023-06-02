— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, June 5, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of May 15, 2023 Regular Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-23 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1262.08 Specific Requirements of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-26 Approving a Second Quarter 2023 Supplemental Appropriation and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-27 Rezoning 108 Cliff Street, Parcel ID Number F19-000100110025600 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to PUD

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-28 Rezoning 144 Cliff Street, Parcel ID NumbersF19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to PUD

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-29 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 444 of the Codified Ordinances to Regulate All Wheeled Micro-Mobility Devices

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-30 Enacting New Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Reading of Resolution 2023-43 Celebrating YS Pride

• Reading of Resolution 2023-44 Approving Funds for Street Fair e

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8:10 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8:20 p.m.)

• Housing Committee Report (Salmerón/DeVore Leonard: 15 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:35 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:45)

• Approval of First Quarter Financials

• Work Plan Debrief (Housh/DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

• Clarification of Pesticide Policy (Housh: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (9 p.m.)

• Policing Policy Report/Phase One (MacQueen/Stokes: 10 min.)

• Appointment of Council Representative to YSDC

• Review of Retreat Agenda (Housh: 5 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (9:15 p.m.) (15 mins.)

June 20:

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-27 Rezoning 108 Cliff Street, Parcel ID Number F19-000100110025600 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to PUD

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-28 Rezoning 144 Cliff Street, Parcel ID NumbersF19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to PUD

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-29 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 444 of the Codified Ordinances to Regulate All Wheeled Micro-Mobility Devices

• Reading of Resolution 2023-XX Approving a Tax Budget for 2024 for the Village of Yellow Springs

• American Municipal Power Presentation: Annual Power Supply Update

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.