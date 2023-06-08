— Public Notice —

Village Council Retreat Agenda

Thursday, June 15, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

COUNCIL BUSINESS

• Check-In (8:30 a.m.)

• Review of Village Goals and Priorities Discussion (8:45 a.m.)

• Identify “Top Four” Transformative Goals and Related Action Planning (9:30 a.m.)

• Break (15 mins)

• Work Sessions/Agenda Planning (Maximize Council Involvement & Stay Efficient (10:45 a.m.)

• Creating a Process for Development & Communication of Council Policy/Initiatives (11:30 a.m.)

• Next Steps — Team Building, etc. (12:15 p.m.)

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on June 20, 2023.

NOTE: This in-person retreat will not be livestreamed. Please be advised that if you wish to participate, you MUST identify yourself and your contact information as it will be part of the public record created from the meeting. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.