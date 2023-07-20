Maria Mendoza Booth, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away July 4, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Maria was born Feb. 29, 1968, to Drs. Antonio and Araceli Mendoza, in Man, West Virginia. After graduating from Archbishop McNicholas High School in 1986, she completed a BS in Elementary Education at the University of Dayton and an Associate in Science degree in Physical Therapy Assistant at Central Ohio Technical College.

She was raised in Bethel, Ohio. Her parents were both born in the Philippines. As a child she was an avid reader. She was also a ballet student, and in her late teens was a member of the Fil Am Folk dance troupe in Cincinnati.

In 2000, she met John Booth, and they wed in 2002, going on to have two children — Malaya and Malik.

Maria was a proud mother who enjoyed her children’s accomplishments in athletics and extracurricular activities. She was a very talented performance poet who performed three times at the National Poetry Slam Asian Showcase. Maria enjoyed singing and drumming with the Booth Family Drummers, performing in Ohio and the Philippines. Maria was an activist of formidable strength and passion and a tireless fighter for freedom. She spent much of her career as a physical therapy assistant.

Maria was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Malaya; son, Malik; sisters, Karin and Liz; brothers, Antonio and Steve; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Maria Mendoza Booth were held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Yellow Springs. A celebration of life with food, family and friends in the church hall followed the noon funeral.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to help Maria’s family as they begin the next chapter of life without her: gofund.me/f1772b2f.

Thank you to all the friends of Maria Booth and John Booth for your support and love of the Booth family during this very difficult time.