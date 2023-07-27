— Public Notice —

Special Village Council Meeting Agenda

Friday, July 28, 2023, 11 a.m.

In-Person Meeting, Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

• Pursuant to RC 121.22(G)(1) to consider the “appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.”

DISCUSSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.