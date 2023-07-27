Special Village Council Meeting Agenda
- Published: July 27, 2023
— Public Notice —
Special Village Council Meeting Agenda
Friday, July 28, 2023, 11 a.m.
In-Person Meeting, Council Chambers
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Pursuant to RC 121.22(G)(1) to consider the “appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.”
DISCUSSION
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
