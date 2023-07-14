Yellow Springs muralist unveils newest downtown work
- Published: July 14, 2023
Last week, Yellow Springs-based muralist Pierre Nagley put the final strokes on his latest downtown work: a delicate sunset cascading over a Japanese beach.
The mural coats a temporary wall erected at the construction site where Earth Rose previously stood, and is nestled between Dino’s Cappuccinos and YS Federal Credit Union.
Dappled with dusky hues of lavender and periwinkle, and glimmering with the day’s last golden light, the seaside scene is an homage to Nagley’s last trip to Japan, where he and his wife, Kya, watched the sun set over Yuhigaura Beach one evening. As Kya still resides in Japan, the mural is also a love letter; her silhouetted figure stands at the right of the shoreline. Nagley’s own painted figure is to the left — obscured in the above photo by the artist — and is surrounded by a flock of ravens.
Nagley said he plans to reunite with his wife and return to Japan soon, but only after some additional art projects are completed.
Over the coming weeks, Nagley said he’ll be busy continuing to work on illustrations for an upcoming publication by Felicia Chappelle, painting another mural on the side of the Little Art Theatre — a design honoring the recently deceased Marco Comegys — and a couple installations at Tweedle D’s.
