It is with great sadness that we, his family, announce the death of Dave Carrigan. Dave passed away Aug. 6, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio, after a long illness.

Dave was born Aug. 25, 1955, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania; grew up in Enon, Ohio, and most recently lived in Springfield, Ohio, but spent much time in Cardington and Yellow Springs, Ohio, where his brothers, Drew Carrigan and Dan Carrigan, lived.

Dave was an accomplished cook, really loved his motorcycles and was an amazing guitar player. He leaves behind his brother Drew Carrigan (Maggie) and family, of Cardington, Ohio; sister-in-law Kate Anderson Carrigan, of Yellow Springs; and relatives in Boston, Massachusetts, and Cape Breton, Canada. The funeral will be private. We all loved him and will miss him greatly. Rest in peace, Brother Dave.