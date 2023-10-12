Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 22, 2023

CROSS-COUNTRY

More runners bests at Troy

Despite depleted rosters due to illness, the Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School cross-country teams turned in impressive performances at the Troy Twilight Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16. This was the largest meet on the schedule this season with over 2,100 athletes in attendance.

The McKinney boys team finished in 18th place out of 34 teams and 274 runners. Eighth-grader Matteo Chaiten led the charge with a season best time of 13:07. Fellow eighth-graders Maddox Buster, Cooper Folck, Sam Garrard, Graham Turnmire and Sherrod Wheeler also turned in personal bests, while seventh-graders Henry Babb and Luke Levier ran well in this crowded field.

The solid group of the five-person McKinney girls team ran great races in finishing 22nd out of 34 teams. Eighth-grader Sierra Sundell-Turner is rounding into great shape as she ran an all-time best of 14:43 over the two-mile course. Classmates Elise Bongorno, Violet Matteson and Bella Thomas ran competitive races, while seventh-grader Ella Reardon added to the admirable efforts in the field of 233 runners.

Kudos to ninth-grader Abebu Barnett (24:18) and sophomore Llynah Grant (28:55), who ran season best times. Not having enough girls to earn a team score due to the illness of their teammates, both girls showed true Bulldog spirit in putting forth notable efforts among the 353 runners.

The YSHS boys, with a squad of only five runners, finished 21st out of 33 teams. Kyle Johnston finished in 40th place out of 315 runners and ran a lifetime best of 19:15 over the three-mile course. Seniors Jack Horvath and Kyle Raymer ran gutsy races, while ninth-grader Oskar Dennis and sophomore Arthur Devore ran season best times in this highly competitive race.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer gave accolades to the Bulldogs, who overcame extreme adversity with rampant illnesses among their teammates. Despite the health issues, the majority of the team ran season-best times that were achieved in this ultra competitive and large field of runners.

The Bulldogs will run at the Ohio Caverns Invitational in West Liberty on Saturday morning, Sept. 23.

—John Gudgel, coach

VOLLEYBALL

One loss, two more wins for Bulldogs

The Bulldogs varsity volleyball team moved toward midseason with one loss and two wins in three home matches last week. The team fell 1–3 to Bethel on Monday, Sept. 11, but went on to triumph 3–1 over Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and 3–0 over Dominion on Friday, Sept. 15.

Though the match against Bethel ended in a loss for the home team, players kept up a competitive edge, with junior Adeline Zinger racking up 13 kills and 16 digs, and senior Violet Babb an impressive 20 digs.

In the match against Emmanuel Christian, Zinger and junior Lacey Longshaw led the team for kills with 18 and 16 respectively, with Babb and Zinger again leading for digs with 17 and 16, though sophomore Addison Shafeek followed closely behind with 15.

Individual stats for the match against Dominion were not available at press time.

The team’s latest matches moved them into a season record of 5–4 and a conference record of 2–1, with the Bulldogs currently at second place in their conference division.

—YS News staff

SOCCER

Boys lead division in conference play

The varsity boys soccer team moved into conference play last week, winning both matches and securing the team’s current first place position in their conference division.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Bulldogs bested Legacy Christian Academy 5–3 away, with senior Sam Miller netting two goals and seniors Isaac Grushon and Eli Matteson and junior Landon Harris scoring one each. Senior Antonio Chaiten played strong defense with eight saves.

The Bulldogs went on to win 6–0 against Miami Valley School on Thursday, Sept. 14, with Matteson and Miller scoring two goals each; freshman Sameer Sajabi and sophomore Nicholas Washington each netted a goal. Goalie Chaiten kept the opposing team scoreless with two goal saves.

The team’s current season record is 5–2–0, with the most current matches resulting in an as-yet-undefeated conference record of 2–0–0.

—YS News staff