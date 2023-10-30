Joyce Merritt

Joyce D. Merritt, age 86, of Xenia, passed away Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Xenia Health and Rehab, with her daughter by her side. She was born Aug. 26, 1937, at home in Yellow Springs, the daughter of Lester and Juanita (Fancher) Demmy.

Joyce graduated from Bryan High School in 1955. She married Floyd E. Merritt on July 3, 1958, and together they were the caretakers of Jackson-Lytle and Coffman Funeral Home in Yellow Springs for 15 years. Floyd preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Karen Ward and sons-in-law, Rick Ward and Stephen Wilson.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Kay Wilson, of Xenia; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored: grandchildren Kenneth (Angela) Wilson and Tiffany (Mike) Edmund; great-grandchildren Kaleb, Alivia, Karley, McKenna and Liam; and siblings David (Linda) Demmy, Ron (Michele) Demmy and Cindy (David) Miller.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Glen Forest Cemetery, with Rev. William L. Harden officiating.

Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.