Richard Mather Horn, known to friends and family as “Dick,” passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023, in Burlington, Vermont. He was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Darien, Connecticut, and his life was a journey filled with adventure, creativity and an unwavering zest for life.

Dick’s early years were marked by a sense of duty and service to his country. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served as a submariner aboard the USS Sea Owl. His time in the Navy instilled in him a deep appreciation for discipline, camaraderie and the vastness of the world’s oceans.

Upon completing his enlistment, Dick attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, where he met his future wife, Joan Horn. Their love story blossomed, leading to a marriage that would last for 32 years and bring forth three children: Debbie, Steve and Tim.

Dick worked at Odiorne Industrial Advertising before joining YSI as a writer and graphic designer. His creative contributions extended to the development of advertising and promotional materials, leaving an indelible mark on the companies he served until his retirement at the age of 60.

Retirement was the beginning of a new chapter in Dick’s life. He ventured to Essex, Connecticut, where he lovingly restored a house built in 1793, showcasing his passion for history and craftsmanship. Subsequently, he purchased a house on the Connecticut River, where he embarked on a remarkable journey of wooden boat construction, among many other pursuits. Dick’s love for the water was evident as he honed his skills through classes at WoodenBoat School, which he took with his two sons, and sailed his 27-foot sailboat on the Connecticut River and across Long Island Sound.

Dick discovered a newfound passion for cycling during his time in Essex. He embarked on cycling adventures across Europe and northern Asia, even cycling all the way to Moscow. His adventurous spirit knew no bounds.

Dick’s life was a testament to his many talents and interests. He was a true renaissance man, finding joy in writing, woodworking, stained glass, painting, biking, traveling and gardening. His insatiable curiosity and willingness to embrace new challenges set an example for all who knew him, especially those who witnessed him skydiving to mark his 90th birthday.

In his later years, Dick returned to Vermont, where he established a home in South Burlington and found enduring companionship with Ann Patterson, his partner of 25 years. Together, they reveled in life’s simple pleasures, exploring the world by bike and on foot.

Dick is survived by his former wife, Joan Horn; his loving partner, Ann Patterson; his daughter, Debbie Edwards (Don), of Barrie, Ontario, Canada; and his sons, Steve (Jennifer), of Yellow Springs, and Tim (Lili), of Fairfax, California. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom were cherished by their adventurous and loving grandfather.

Dick will be fondly remembered for his love of good conversation, creative pursuits, well-made martinis and properly cooked (rare) steaks. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him, as well as in the beautiful boats and cherished memories he leaves behind.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at a later date in South Burlington, Vermont.