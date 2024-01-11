Richard Edward Schwab, age 92, of Burnet, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Richard “Dick” Schwab was born July 31, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Edward and Lucille Schwab.

After graduating from Wauwatosa High School in 1949, he attended Marquette University’s School of Dentistry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he received his degree in 1955. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served two years as a captain at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio. After his discharge, he ran a very successful private dental practice in Fairborn until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the Ohio Dental Association, the Dayton Dental Society and Rotary Club.

In 1954, he married Susan, to whom he was married until 1976. They had two children together, Debra and David. They were charter members of Greene Country Club and built a home in the adjoining neighborhood of Country Club Village. The family lived there for nine years before moving into Yellow Springs. He later met and married Donna in 1982; they were together until her passing in 2012.

Dick had a love of Mexico, specifically San Miguel de Allende. Fortunately, Donna shared his enthusiasm, and once retired, they moved to San Miguel, living there for 15 years. During his first trip to San Miguel in 1969, Dick met a group of young men playing basketball at the park. He asked if he could join in, and on that day he gained a group of friends that would last his lifetime. One of them, Raul Rodriguez, became a cherished lifelong friend.

Dick loved basketball. He was all-state and all-conference at Wauwatosa High School and a very proud Marquette basketball alumni. He was a member of the 1952 National Catholic Invitational Tournament championship basketball team — Marquette’s very first national championship. According to the Hilltop Hoopster, Coach Tex Winter considered Dick “the most consistent scoring threat on the team.” In 2002, the team was honored on the 50th anniversary of the tournament. Dick was present center court with fellow team members when a banner was hung in their honor.

He was an avid sports fan and supported both his children in their chosen sport. When son David decided to play soccer, Dick learned all he could about the sport and ultimately became the self-proclaimed “golden voice of Yellow Springs” — announcer for both high school soccer and football.

Dick is survived by his sister, Carol (Duke) Clark; daughter, Debra (Brian) Collins; son, David Schwab; grandchildren, Matthew and Gabrielle; great-grandchildren, Rutledge and Caroline; and Donna’s children, Mitch, Barb and Kelly, and their families.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lampasas Assisted Living and Magnolia Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

A private celebration of Dick’s life will be held in the spring.