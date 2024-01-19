Your Village Needs You: Board of Zoning Appeals

— Public Notice —

YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU

Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

OPENINGS: Two alternate positions TERM: 2 years MEETINGS: Second Wednesday in evenings, as needed

Eligible candidates should have a background or training in one or more of the following: Land use; architecture; contracting or construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law.

Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.