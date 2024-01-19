Your Village Needs You: Board of Zoning Appeals
- Published: January 19, 2024
— Public Notice —
YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
OPENINGS: Two alternate positions TERM: 2 years MEETINGS: Second Wednesday in evenings, as needed
Eligible candidates should have a background or training in one or more of the following: Land use; architecture; contracting or construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law.
Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
