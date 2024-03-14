— Public Notice —

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, March 20, 5 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Review of Minutes for January 10, 2024

PUBLIC HEARING

• Variance Request– General Business District (B-2) – 1425 Brookside Drive, Iron Table Holdings, LLC has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1260.01(a)(1), for allowance of a fence height of seven (7) feet in the front yard. Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100060008500

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

We will broadcast the public hearing “live” via our Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station.

You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, March 14, 2024 for inclusion in the BZA packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Board of Zoning Appeals members and the Zoning Administrator.

The application, as prepared by the petitioner, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 at any time during regular office hours or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, March 15, 2024. Questions regarding the application, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.