Love shack

Around 150 people braved muddy conditions Sunday, Feb. 25, to attend Flying Mouse Farms’ annual sugar shack tour to learn about the production of maple syrup and land stewardship.

According to farmer Michele Burns, while the year’s syrup production is low — currently at 70 gallons, aspiring to 100 — spirits remain high. Burns is executive director of Tecumseh Land Trust, which sponsors the annual event.

During one of the tours, farmer and syrup-maker extraordinaire John DeWine, shown above, used a hydrometer to check the viscosity of the syrup amid the steamy process of condensation.