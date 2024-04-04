Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

• Variance Request – A-1 Agricultural District – 4521 U.S. Route 68 N, Yellow Springs – Greene County Parcel ID #F16000100150002700

• Lori Watso has applied for a variance seeking relief from 4.14 – Moving a building and 4.3 – Nonconforming uses of buildings.

• Temporary Use Exception – A-1 Agricultural District – 4866 U.S. Route 68 N, Yellow Springs – Greene County Parcel ID #F16000100150004400

• Steven Wirrig has applied for a temporary use exception under 18.5.2 Temporary Structures and Uses to allow for a limited run of shows between May 23 and October 12, 2024.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THESE PETITIONS BY THE MIAMI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Miami Township Offices – 101 East Herman Street, Yellow Springs

This notice provides you and every other interested party with the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may also express your views in writing by submitting your letter by no later than Thursday, April 11, 2024 to the Zoning Inspector at dswinger@miamitownship.net, or by mail to: 101 E. Herman Street, Yellow Springs, OH, 45387. Questions regarding the application may be directed to the Zoning Inspector by calling (937) 767-2460, option 5.

— Denise Swinger, Miami Township Zoning Inspector