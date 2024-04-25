— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 252.01 “PERSONNEL CLASSIFICATION” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO IN ORDER TO TRANSITION PUBLIC WORKS SUPERINTENDENTS TO NON­-EXEMPT STATUS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2024-03, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that Village Council heard an emergency reading of, and passed into law on April 15, 2024, the following ordinance:

WHEREAS, at the recommendation of the Village Manager and Village Solicitor, the Village’s Personnel Classification should be amended to remove the positions of Superintendent of Street, Wastewater Collection and Parks, Super-

intendent of Water and Wastewater Treatment, and Superintendent of Water and Electric Distribution and,

WHEREAS, removing these positions from the Personnel Classification of Section 252.01 will allow these positions to transition from nonexempt positions paid per the Village’s pay levels to exempt positions paid on a salaried basis; and,

WHEREAS, in order to preserve the public interest and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Village, specifically in order to ensure consistent levels of public works services to residents, this ordinance will be passed as an emergency measure,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Section 252.01 entitled “Personnel Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

Section 2. A new Section 252.01 entitled “Personnel Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as follows with new language underlined and bolded and deleted language in

strikethrough as show in the attached Exhibit A.

Section 3. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure immediately necessary to preserve the public interest and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Village, wherefore, this ordinance shall be in

effect immediately upon its adoption by Council.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council