Weather-related closures and reschedulings

Many institutions and organizations have canceled or rescheduled events for Tuesday, April 2. Below is a partial list. Please contact the relevant parties for details.

The Village of Yellow Springs Bryan Center will be available for shelter, if necessary, although the YSPD encourages people to shelter in place, and be prepared with water, flashlights and a fully charged cell phone.

The YSDC has rescheduled its meeting for Tuesday, April 9, 4:30-6 p.m., in the Miami Township conference room, 101 E Herman St.

Yellow Springs Schools will close two hours early due to forecast of severe weather. All after school activities are canceled.

Yellow springs Community Orchestra rehearsal is canceled for this evening.