— Public Notice —

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AGENDA

Wednesday, May 15, 5:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Review of Minutes for January 10, 2024

PUBLIC HEARING

• Variance Request– Medium Density Residential District (R-B), Gateway Overlay – 101 Cemetery St., Sam Durham, on behalf of Lisa Smale, has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1260.01(a)(1), for allowance of a fence height of six (6) feet in the front yard. Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100130000200.

• Variance Request– Medium Density Residential District (R-B), Gateway Overlay – 410 N High St., Darren Gilley has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1248.03(b), Table 1248.03(b), seeking relief to side yard setbacks. Greene County Parcel ID #F19000100010005100, F19000100010005200, F19000100010005300.

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

We will broadcast the public hearing “live” via our Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station.

You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, May 9, 2024 for inclusion in the BZA packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Board of Zoning Appeals members and the Zoning Administrator.

The application, as prepared by the petitioner, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 at any time during regular office hours or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, May 10, 2024. Questions regarding the application, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone 937-767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.