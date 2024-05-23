— Public Notice —

AMENDING SECTION 201 OF THE PERSONNEL POLICY MANUAL TO UPDATE EMPLOYEE CLASSIFICATIONS AND TO CREATE NEW POSITIONS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2024-07, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, May 20, 2024, heard an emergency reading of an ordinance and passed as an emergency, text to follow.

WHEREAS, from time to time it is necessary to update the Village Personnel Policy Manual to remain compliant with best practices, and

WHEREAS, this update to the Village’s Personnel Policy Manual is necessary to be passed as an emergency measure in order to allow the Village Manager to quickly fill newly created positions and most effectively serve the needs of the Village,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO DOES HEREBY ORDAIN THAT:

Section 1. Section 201 of the Personnel Policy Manual entitled “Employment Categories and Classifications” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be amended as set forth in Exhibit A* with new language underlined and bolded, which is attached hereto and incorporated herein.

Section 3. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure immediately necessary to preserve the public interest and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Village, wherefore, this ordinance shall be in effect immediately upon its adoption by Council.

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council