Erasmus “Raz” Thornton, Lidija Lackovich-Van Gorp, Maddy McGuire and Darija Lackovich-Van Gorp took part in some T-ball shenanigans on a recent Friday evening. Perry League T-ball ended last Friday night with an annual potluck, during which trophies were given to all participants. (photo by Suzanne Szempruch)

Perry League T-Ball season to begin

Perry League T-Ball season is starting soon. This summer marks the 54th year of the all-volunteer program.

Perry League is the village’s beginner baseball program for all children ages 2–9, regardless of race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability or level of skill — it’s for everyone!

Games take place every Friday evening at Gaunt Park, 6–7:30 p.m., during the months of June and July. Opening night is June 7.

The rules of Perry League are few, and unique. There are no teams, no assigned positions, no batting order, and every batter gets 1,000 strikes!

T-shirts will be available for purchase on opening night, and each child will receive a free ball cap.

Organizers can be reached at: RobnMargi@gmail.com or by calling 937-768-5036.

