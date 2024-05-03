Planning Commission Agenda
- Published: May 3, 2024
— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, May 14, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of April 9, 2024 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
• The Clerk will receive and file the following:
Matt Raska re: Resources on Efficacy of Zoning Reform
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
• Active Transportation Committee
• Council
• Housing Committee
CITIZEN COMMENTS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
• Conditional Use Application – Central Business District (B-1) – Jake Brummet, on behalf of International Transaction Inc., has submitted a Conditional Use application for Outdoor Patio Seating, in conjunction with a permitted restaurant, at 101 Corry Street – Chapter 1250 Business Districts, Chapter 1262 Conditional Use Requirements; Greene County Parcel #F19000100100005100.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
