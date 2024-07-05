Subscribe Anywhere
Virginia Mae Maxwell

Virginia Mae Maxwell, age 83, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Jamestown Place. 

She was born on Jan. 24, 1941, to the late Mont Lester and Margaret Vivian (Brightman) Timberlake in Jamestown, Ohio.  Virginia leaves behind her two sons, Greg Maxwell and Daniel Maxwell; grandchildren, David (Ivy Darnell) Maxwell, Lori (Mike) Necina, Nelson Maxwell, Amber (Ryan Bodkins) Maxwell and Brittany (Christopher) Dill; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Baliegh, Rylee, Owen and Madylin. 

Virginia enjoyed square dancing in her younger years and retired from Kmart and Walmart. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 10–11 a.m., at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Her funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Virginia will be laid to rest directly following her service at North Cemetery in Cedarville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.

