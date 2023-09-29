Water colors

On Friday, Sept. 22, the News caught local artist and meter reader Travis Hotaling working on an unusual canvas: the Village recently tasked the painter with beautifying some of the downtown fire hydrants.

Here, Hotaling put some finishing touches on the sunflowers he applied to the hydrant in front of King’s Yard.

Since last Friday, he began working on the hydrant next to Yellow Springs Hardware, painting chess pieces on it as an homage to the store’s public chess board.

Several other downtown hydrants will also get Hotaling’s artistic touch in the coming weeks.