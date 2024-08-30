Aug
Feature Photo — Walk the Line

Hans Eriksen, of Par Asphalt, repaints the crosswalk lines on the Glen Street and Xenia Avenue crossing. The company is currently shoring up crosswalk, median and parking lines around the village with fresh white paint and a dusting of glass beads (below) for reflectivity. (Photos by Matt Minde)

Glass beads are poured onto the newly painted white stripe.

Glass beads are poured onto a newly painted white stripe. Powder blown around the area will make an iridescent halo on the asphalt when viewed just right in sunlight; the effect lasts for several weeks after painting.

