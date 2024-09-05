Anna Elizabeth Hunter

With whispers of praise to Jesus on her lips, Anna Elizabeth (Jackson) Hunter left this earth on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

Born on November 25, 1932, to parents Roy and Gwendolyn Jackson, of Pitchin, Anna grew up on a small farm in Pitchin, where her family tended the land, raised livestock and made their life.

At a young age, Anna was introduced to the church and found boundless joy in praising God and living her life to do His work. She enjoyed both her education as a Christian and her education in the local school, where she gained a lifelong love of reading.

Anna was a 1951 graduate of South Charleston High School. After graduation, she got her first job at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a secretary. She remembered her time there as formative, saying she appreciated the freedom her job gave her, allowing her to buy her own car. During that time she met James E. Hunter, who she would marry in 1954.

Anna and James purchased their home in Yellow Springs on Fairfield Pike and started their family. During their time in Yellow Springs, they had two children — Melissa and Jeffrey — through adoption. They lived in that house for 50 years, and Anna spoke fondly of her time living in the village, saying there was no better place to raise a family than Yellow Springs.

Anna often said her greatest joy came from spending time with children, so she made the decision to stay home with her children while also welcoming other children into her home daycare. She cared for families for over 40 years until she “retired” and provided care for four of her grandchildren, Phillip, Jessica, Julia and Jackson. She loved and provided for all of her grandchildren, including Kathryn, Daniel, Samuel and Bridget, to the best of her ability, always available for a meal and an uplifting conversation.

Anna shared her love of the land and nature with her family. As the daughter of farmers, she was always a phone call away to help cook, plant or harvest. Her grandchildren fondly remember her taking them to “The Farm,” where Anna and her mother taught the children to garden, fly kites, go on walks to the woods and cook. She also loved taking the kids on hikes in Glen Helen. A conservationist at heart, Anna was instrumental in placing the family farm in the Tecumseh Land Trust.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gwendolyn and Roy; brothers Roy Jr. and Roger; sister, Eloise; daughter, Melissa; son, Jeffrey; and her beloved husband, James. She is survived by her brother Marvin; daughter-in-law, Ruth Anne; her eight grandchildren; niece, Melinda; nephew, Marvin Jr., and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kindness, gentleness, steadfast faith in Jesus and the love she shared by being a servant leader in her family.

Services for Anna will be held at Robert C. Henry Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, with the viewing beginning at 10 a.m. and services beginning at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs, Ohio.