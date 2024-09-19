Doug Semler

Raymond Douglas Semler passed away unexpectedly in June 2024. Doug is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Mary, and their two daughters, Angela and Cassidy. He also leaves behind two beloved grandsons, Emerson and Judah. Other survivors include his sister, Susan (Don) Boyd; nieces Chela Lucia, Lauren (Justin) Moore and Emily Boyd; and great-niece and great-nephews, Elliana, Jacob, Avery and Landon. Doug is also survived by his in-laws, Holly (Barros) and Dave Bevilagua, and their children, John, Chris and Anna. He also left behind a host of other relatives, friends and acquaintances.

Doug was born in February 1952 in Springfield, Ohio. He was the first child of Melvin and Louise Semler. At the time, his father was a student at Wittenberg University using the G.I. Bill after the war. After his sister was born in 1956, the family moved to Fairborn, Ohio. Doug lived there until the travel bug started tugging at him.

Doug was truly a renaissance man. He worked as an ice cream scooper/soda jerk; he was a summertime carny; he worked at the local cement plant removing clinkers from the kilns (this is where he lost part of his finger); he was a laborer for Duriron; he sold records and musical instruments; he was a driver, maker and assistant manager at a pizzeria; he was a roadie for the Dayton Yellow Springs Band; he was a barista and coffee connoisseur; he worked in a health store grocery; he was a Santa; he was a cook and a chef; he was an umpire and referee; he was a botanist and farmer; he was an amateur chemist; he was a general contractor; and through it all, he was a musician.

Doug was always passionate about music. He saw The Beatles live in Cincinnati in 1966; this fueled his love for rock ’n’ roll. He learned how to play guitar in his early teens; his teacher was Bill Caudill, a local Ohio legend. He said he played music so he could meet and pick up girls. It wasn’t until later that he took up the bass guitar and became quite proficient with it. While in California, he was in several bands: The Artista Gang, Wamm the Reefer Man Band, Sigmon and the Sea Monsters, The Mojo Navigators, Syrkles End, The Drool Pigs and The Dirt Rakers — just to name a few. He loved to play in jam sessions, and it was always a treat to hear him play when he visited Ohio. He was personal friends with Bill Laymon, John Batdorf, Terry Haggerty, and David Sonenberg. Norman Greenbaum was a good acquaintance. His music preferences were eclectic — no wonder his favorite band was The Grateful Dead. Doug was a true Deadhead and had been to approximately 100 of their concerts. In true reverence for the Dead, when he wrote the word “great,” he would always spell it “grate” on purpose. Doug was also a big fan of The Who. When talking to people, he would always include lyrics from different songs/musicians to get his point across.

Doug ate healthy, but was a carnivore at heart. He loved to grill a juicy steak along with grilled vegetables. He hated California pizza and would have friends ship him Fairborn’s Giovanni’s Pizza by overnight express. When he scheduled airline dates, Doug would always avoid Mondays when Gio’s was closed.

Doug loved to travel. He made numerous trips across the country, and even took a few journeys to Europe. He and Mary talked about finally retiring in Spain.

Doug’s greatest passion was his family. He always talked about them and doted over his grandsons. He liked to tell his family different tales from his past — the scrubbed version — and whatever happened during his most recent adventure.

Doug never met a stranger. He had over 1,500 Facebook friends — but that was only the tip of the iceberg for the number of friendships that he had. He loved to hear and tell stories. People in Ohio would always be amazed that he could remember things about them that took place 30, 40 or even 50 years ago.

Of all the things that folks will miss about him, Doug’s bearhugs would be at the top of the list. His smile and laugh would be a close second. If there is another side, Doug’s journey will be a blast.