Reva Douglas

Reva Marie Douglas, of Yellow Springs, age 89, passed away Tuesday, Aug, 13, 2024, while in hospice care at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Stacy Douglas.

She was born May 17, 1935, to the late Charles W. Hall and Jenny J. Hall in Cedarville, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Reva was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert “Bobby” Douglas Sr.; three children, Denise, Melvin and Robert Jr. “Doug”; four sisters, Lula Mae, Juanita, Grace and Estella “Chubby;” and one brother, Charles “Buddy.”

She is survived by two children: Ron (Stacy), of West Milton, and Keith, of Yellow Springs; seven grandchildren, Robert III, Jackie, Karly, Cory, Katlyn, Kinsey and Nicole; eight great-grandchildren, Tiana, Sophia, Makayla, Journee, Hendrix, Isley, Lilliana and Ivy; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Reva was loved by all and will be deeply missed by numerous friends and family. Reva loved doing crossword puzzles, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. Her family would like to sincerely thank Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County as well as Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center for their excellent care.