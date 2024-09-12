— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of September 3, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for August

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2024-59 Accepting Amounts and Rates as Determined by the Budget Commission and Authorizing the Necessary Tax Levies and Certifying Them to the County Auditor

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:30 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (6:40 p.m.)

• Presentation of Projection Mapping of Murals (PACC Proposal) (Justin Herman: 5 min.)

• Tecumseh Land Trust Annual Report (Michele Burns: 15 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:00 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:15 p.m.)

• LIHTC Update (Blankenship: 5 min.)

• Review of School Board/Council Joint Meeting Agenda (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:25)

• Review of Investment Policy (Housh: 5 min.)

• Review of REC Ordinance (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:35 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:40 p.m.)

• Sept. 25: Joint Council/YS School Board Meeting: 7pm

• Sept. 27: Council/Staff Joint Teambuilding 12-4pm.

• Oct. 7: Resolution Approving Contract for Village Mediation Coordinator

Zoning Administrator Request for Consideration of Preliminary PUD Plan on Fewer than Five Acres

– Ordinance: Final Plat Approval for Spring Meadows

– Presentation of Council Strategic Plan

• Oct. 17: Special Council Meeting: Budget Session #1: 2-4 p.m.

• Oct. 21: Stoney Creek Lease

• Oct. 22: Special Council Meeting: Budget Session #2: 2-4pm

• Oct. 29: Special Council Meeting: Budget Session #3: 12–2 p.m.

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council's Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.