News from the Past: September 2024

Compiled by Don Hollister

75 years ago: 1949

The Yellow Spring redesigned: “The Yellow Spring water now flows in a cascade over a naturalistic six foot high ledge. Rocks for this ledge have been placed by means of a derrick mounted above the spring. In this way the original ledge … will be restored and the concrete box from which the water has issued during the past 25 years will be concealed. The restoration is being directed by Mrs. Louise Odiorne. … The work is being done by the Glen foreman, Carmelo Ricciardi, and Rhodes Newby. Valuable assistance was rendered by the Village utilities crew.”

Bryan Park swimming: “Swimmers will have their last chance to enjoy the clean, cool waters of Orton Pool at Bryan Park Monday, Ernest Morgan, chairman of the Community Council’s swim committee reports. However, extra sessions may be enjoyed on each of the two last days by making use of the Yellow Springs Cooperative Association’s periods 10:40-1:20 p.m. each day.”

“The American Humanist Association of Chicago, a national membership organization … has opened an editorial office at 137 South Walnut St. … The association publishes The Humanist, a quarterly magazine. It also organized Humanist Study Groups for the study of naturalistic philosophy, and is represented in several larger cities by metropolitan chapters.” [The Humanist Association later built the Humanist Building at the corner of Xenia Avenue and North College Street.]

New sewer service: “A meeting of householders now dumping raw sewage or unfiltered septic tank affluent [sic] in storm sewers or open ditches and property owners who would be benefited by the extension of the village sanitary system to the northern and western areas of the village was planned at village council Monday night.”

50 years ago: 1974

Bulldog’s win! “Yellow Springs High School’s young football team … methodically ground out a 19-0 victory over a never-give-up Mechanicsburg team. … Ground-gaining plays … included Mike Childs’ passes to [John] Gudgel and [Jim] Muterspaw and runs by Gudgel and Terry Lawson. … After a series of gains that included a nice run by Muterspaw and a [Bob] Semler-to-Childs pass, Gudgel knifed into the end zone behind tackle John Grote for the score.”

Protest? “A group of about a dozen young men and women, allegedly ‘demonstrating’ on behalf of United Farm Workers ruined a display of Teamster Union lettuce at Weaver’s Mkt. Saturday by drenching it with liquid soap.”

Bicycle adventure: “A leisurely trip was the aim of local cyclists Nathan Pyles, Brian Rolinson and Danny Hardman as they packed their gear for Higgins Beach, Maine, 1,000 miles away.”

County Fair: “Ben Young, competing in the Senior Showmanship 4H and FFA competition, won first place in dairy cattle showing his Jersey ‘Observer.’ … Birgitta Valey won the best of show award for a black and white design in the junior division of the [Clark Co.] fair.”

Antioch canoe trip: “A dozen first year Antioch College students arrived on campus last Wednesday and are canoeing through the Ontario forest this week in what is to date innovative Antioch’s most innovative orientation program.”

Cattle traffic: “Passing motorists helped alert police and neighbors Monday night when they discovered cattle loose on Fairfield Pike near East Enon Road. Margot White and Nan Vernot stopped at the Paul Snider home, where Mrs. Snider called for local police to direct traffic around the animals.”

35 years ago: 1989

Letter re: Ohio Bell dropping the separate Yellow Springs/Clifton section of the Fairborn phone book: “Is our sense of community really so frail that we feel it threatened by the format of a phone book? [There was considerable public outrage.] Is this an issue of: 1. Sense of community? 2. Sense of non community? 3. Nonsense of community? Yellow Springs! Such a wonderful quality of hoopla. I believe it’s the hoopla that binds us together and gives us our identity, not the phone book. I luff dis place!” —Rodney Bean

25 years ago: 1999

“The Wingnuts, Yellow Springs schools’ Aviation Club, recently attended the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Though 105-degree temperatures knocked out power, stranded commuters, and melted pavement in nearby Chicago, it didn’t matter to the ‘Nuts because they were camped in an open field with no [electric] hookups and walked everywhere they wanted to go. [In attendance were:] Jim Hammond, Eric Siemer, Sharon Dalrymple, Thomas Kent, Will McCuddy, Theresa Mayer, Kevin Mayer, Matt Phillips, Dan Badger, Bryan Mayer, Jim Mayer.”

Ad: “Wiley’s Comedy Club presents Yellow Springs’ Dave Chappelle. You have seen him in movies like The Nutty Professor, Con Air, Half Baked, You’ve Got Mail, HBO’s Young Comedians, Def Jam, Letterman, Conan. … Now see him LIVE at Wiley’s Comedy Club — This Friday and Saturday, Sept 10th and 11th — Call 224-JOKE for reservations.”

IGA for sale: “Last week Bud Weaver announced that he is considering an option to purchase the Yellow Springs IGA Foodliner [now Dollar General] from the store’s owner.”

Letter: “Freda Abrams once likened Weaver’s Market [now Tom’s] to the ‘village well’ — the central place where people gather and share news and views. Just as eating is a vital part of life, so too is communication a vital part of community. Weaver’s supplies both, and without it this community would surely suffer. … I hope Mr. Weaver will recognize the important role the store plays in this town and will keep it as a full-service store downtown.” —Patti Dallas

10 years ago: 2014

Wellness Center opens: “The grand opening of the Antioch College Wellness Center was held Saturday, Sept. 6. Over 750 people came out to survey the [newly remodeled] building, its exercise equipment and classes, and to take a dip in the pool.”

Police chief resigns: “Yellow Springs Police Chief Anthony Pettiford resigned for medical reasons on Monday … Village Manager Patti Bates announced at the end of a Village Council meeting.”

Little Art celebrates one year: “Apparently, if you re-build it, they will come. Since the Little Art Theatre was gutted and renovated for $600,000 a year ago, moviegoers have streamed in. Whether it’s the cushy new seats, draft beer pours, crystal clear picture or spacious lobby, attendance and concession sales at the spruced-up theater have risen since it reopened last September.”