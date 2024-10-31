— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, 5 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

BUDGET WORK SESSION (5 p.m.)

REGULAR SESSION (6 p.m.)

SWEARINGS IN

• Jonathan Ricketts to Environmental Commission

• Jacob Bluma as Peace Officer

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of October 21, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of October 22, 2024: Special Meeting: Budget Session #1

• Minutes of October 29, 2024: Special Meeting: Budget Session #2

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-17 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the Fourth Quarter of 2024 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2024-65 Honoring the Legacy of Wheeling Gaunt and Approving the Annual Distribution of Flour and Sugar to Village Widows and Widowers

• Reading of Resolution 2024-66 Adopting a Policy to Allow Use of an “Employee Dishonesty and Faithful Performance of Duty” Coverage Document, in Lieu of Surety Bond for Eligible Employees

• Reading of Resolution 2024-67 Approving Purchase of a 3000KVA Transformer

• Reading of Resolution 2024-68 Approving Purchase of Five Stock Transformers

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:40 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (6:50 p.m.)

• Quarterly Financials (Robinson: 5 min.)

• Treasurer’s Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:15 p.m.)

• Update re: Purchase of 3.6 Acres for Potential LIHTC Project (Burns: 20 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:35 p.m.)

• Blue Creek Wind Power Purchase Recommendation (Burns: 15 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:50 p.m.)

• Nov. 18: • First Reading of Ordinance 2024-XX Approving the 2025 Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-XX Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Power Purchase Agreement with American Municipal Power for Blue Creek Wind

• Zoning Administrator Request for Consideration of Preliminary PUD Plan on Fewer than Five Acres (Leatherman: 10 min.)

• Community Outreach Specialist Report

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.