Oct
11
2024
Village Life
This year's summer Street Fair featured the usual musical milieu. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Yellow Springs Street Fair to return Saturday, Oct. 12

The annual Fall Street Fair, presented by the YS Chamber of Commerce, will be Saturday, Oct. 12, with craft and food vendors open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. downtown and a beer garden open 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on the Bryan Community Center lawn.

This year’s event promises more than 120 craft vendors, 30 food trucks and two stages, one downtown and the other on the Bryan Center lawn. For more details about the performance lineup, go to the Street Fair website: http://www.ysstreetfair.com.

