— Public Notice —

ORDINANCE 2024-19

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Interested persons will take note that Village Council heard an emergency reading of, and passed into law on Nov. 18, 2024 an ordinance, text to follow.

This ordinance will approve execution of a Power Purchase Agreement with American Municipal Power for 0.8 Megawatts of Blue Creek wind generated power for a period of 5 years, to commence January 1, 2026.

— Kevin Stokes, President of Council