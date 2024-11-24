Share the Joy holiday tree returns to the Yellow Springs Library

The Share the Joy holiday tree, sponsored by The Beloved Community Project of Yellow Springs, has returned to the YS Library. The tree is part of an annual community effort for residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township who may need some help at the holidays.

Request forms have been placed beside the tree, along with a brochure that explains the project. All requests are kept anonymous and confidential by the volunteers who process them. Requests will be taken through 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Tags go on the tree describing the requests as they come in. Community members can then take the tags with requests they intend to fill. Gifts responding to the requests will be received at the library until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and distributed by volunteers.