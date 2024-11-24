2024 Yellow Springs Giving & Gifting Catalogue
The Beloved Community Project
The annual Share the Joy holiday gift-giving tree is going up soon at the YS Community Library. Pictured is Debbie Henderson, tending the 2012 Share the Joy tree. (Photo by Jeff Simons)

Share the Joy holiday tree returns to the Yellow Springs Library

The Share the Joy holiday tree, sponsored by The Beloved Community Project of Yellow Springs, has returned to the YS Library. The tree is part of an annual community effort for residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township who may need some help at the holidays.

Request forms have been placed beside the tree, along with a brochure that explains the project. All requests are kept anonymous and confidential by the volunteers who process them. Requests will be taken through 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Tags go on the tree describing the requests as they come in. Community members can then take the tags with requests they intend to fill. Gifts responding to the requests will be received at the library until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and distributed by volunteers.

