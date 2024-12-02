We are saddened to announce the loss of our mother, Linda Su Shook. She passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. She was at peace. Although unexpected, I write for my brother and sister that we are grateful that her passing was an easy transition.

She was preceded in death by our father, Howard “Buddy” Shook, a carpenter who, with his father and grandfather, worked on a large percentage of Yellow Springs homes between the 1950s and 2000s.

Also preceding her in death were her brother, Richard Anderson, and sister/best friend, Patty Bittner. We were fortunate and blessed to have these three families intertwined and become close through our lifetimes — a bushel basket of good memories together — the Andersons, Bittners and Shooks.

She is survived by her three children, Terre (Justin), Tim and Howard (Margaret); four grandchildren, Lindsay (Brian), Derek (Courtney), Alec and Logan; and four glorious great-grandchildren, Lucas and Quin and Josie and Gracie.

Our mother retired after 28 years of service from Wright State School of Professional Psychology.

Our mother was about kindness, compassion, care and forgiveness. A part of the United Methodist Church and a choir member and director for nearly 50 years, she had a strong faith. Throughout life’s struggles, she stood strong and steadfast in hope that things would get better, something I believe we hold to.

A friend to many, she will be missed by one and all. We thank you for your support and empathy.

—Howard Shook