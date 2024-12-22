Martin Luther King Day plans in Yellow Springs announced

The YS Martin Luther King Day planning committee has announced plans for the 2025 event. The annual celebration will take place Monday, Jan. 20, with the theme “Stepping Up for Freedom 365.”

Gathering for the annual MLK Day march will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the parking lot by the Corry Street and Xenia Avenue intersection, with the march through downtown Yellow Springs stepping off at 9:45 a.m. and arriving at the John Bryan Community Center by 10:30 a.m. Freedom song lyric sheets will be provided to marchers.

The 2025 MLK Day program will begin at 11 a.m. in the Bryan Center gym, and will include drumming by John Booth, remarks by focus speaker Dr. Ron Wyatt, a relative of Coretta Scott King, and songs performed by the World House Choir. In addition, the 2025 Peacemaker Award will be presented, Dr. Queen Zabriskie will offer a spoken word dance and YS students will present essays on the importance of MLK Day. Bomani Moyenda will return as the master of ceremonies. The program will be followed by a free soup lunch coordinated by local chef Locksley Orr.

At 3 p.m., at the Coretta Scott King Center, 781 Livermore St., on the Antioch College campus, all are invited to read works inspired by the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The day will conclude with a 6 p.m. screening of the film “Reunion: Journey With Ancestors,” in McGregor Hall, Room 113, on the Antioch campus.

To make a contribution in support of the 2025 program, go online to the365projectys.org, select “Donate” and then click on the “MLK Day” button. For more information, send an email to the365projectys@gmail.com.