Susan Gartner

Susan Lee Gartner, aged 64, passed away on May 27, 2024, in the adorable village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, where she had spent over 20 happy years immersing her artistic nature in the small town’s famous flair for the arts.

Susan was born June 13, 1959, in the Chicago Illinois area to Maurice F. Gartner Jr. and Marjorie Jean Kirk Gartner, both now deceased. She had three siblings: Karen Gartner Medley, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Robert Kirk Gartner, deceased; and Glen Keith Gartner, of Tybee Island, Georgia.

Susan earned a B.A. in liberal arts from DePaul University/Chicago. Her professional career was quite diverse and included desktop publisher for well-known magazines, a newspaper columnist, a women’s shelter and rape crisis counselor, a suicide hotline worker, a motivational speaker, a cable television host, an adjunct college faculty member teaching a course entitled “Growing Up Female,” a YWCA teen services director, a community videographer, a public access station manager and a spirited activist for such issues as LGBTQ rights and death with dignity. Her hobbies included many different types of arts and crafts, writing, piano-playing and recycling and rehoming.

Her Yellow Springs partner, Thomas Osborne, predeceased her in 2020, but Susan was always grateful to him for giving her the opportunity to pursue her potential in a difficult world.

Susan finally succumbed to the cancer she had fought off and on for many years, and was laid to rest in a place she always hoped she could be buried — Glen Forest Natural Burial Cemetery in Yellow Springs. She was wrapped in the burial shroud she handmade for herself in her last months of life. Susan was truly a very unique woman who made some very special and admirable contributions to the many lives she touched. She is sorely missed.