Yellow Springs Board of Education | Special Meeting
- Published: December 2, 2024
Yellow Springs Board of Education
SPECIAL MEETING
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, 6 p.m.
YSHS Media Center
Topic: The acceptance of the donation of real property.
NOTE: The public is welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity for an in-person community comments. Comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org. The meeting will be live-streamed via the YSS Board of Education YouTube Channel.
Comments are closed for this article.