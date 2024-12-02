Yellow Springs Board of Education

SPECIAL MEETING

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, 6 p.m.

YSHS Media Center

Topic: The acceptance of the donation of real property.

NOTE: The public is welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity for an in-person community comments. Comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org. The meeting will be live-streamed via the YSS Board of Education YouTube Channel.