Home, Inc. set to award $500K home-repair grants

YS Home, Inc. is preparing to launch its next round of major home-repair grants and is seeking projects from local homeowners with qualifying incomes.

This year, Home, Inc. hopes to provide more than $500,000 in grants, after landing USDA Housing Preservation Grant funds, with a matching grant from CenterPoint Energy Foundation, along with funds provided by the Carol M. Peterson Housing Fund.

Homeowners with potential home repair projects are encouraged to sign up for more information at yshome.org/homeowner-rehab-grant-interest-form.html.

Most grants will be up to $16,500 for projects starting in February, including accessibility upgrades, health and safety repairs and weatherization. Project examples include roof replacement, installation of central air conditioning, construction of wheelchair ramps, mold remediation, window replacement, furnace and HVAC replacement and accessible bathroom remodeling. A smaller pool of funding is available to assess and make repairs for the entire home with no grant cap.

The application process will open in early February, which represents a change from the previously announced Jan. 16. Once open, the applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds run out. All potential applicants are encouraged to sign up now to stay informed.

The program has expanded significantly since its inception in 2018, with a single grant of $5,000 providing a ramp for a Home, Inc. homeowner. In 2024, Home, Inc. completed 28 projects and passed through some $400,000, exceeding its previous record of $300,000 in 2023.