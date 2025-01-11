YS Theater Company seeks scripts
- Published: January 11, 2025
The Yellow Springs Theater Company is accepting script submissions for the 2025 annual Ten-Minute Play Festival, featuring a selection of plays no longer than 10 minutes.
The deadline for submission is Saturday, March 1.
The projected performance dates are June 6 and 7. The performance location is to be determined, but is anticipated to be outdoors, as in recent years.
Submissions should be sent to ystheatercompany@gmail.com, and should include a biographical statement about the author and information about how the author developed the idea for the play and availability to be involved in casting and/or directing the work.
Minimal sets, lights and sound will be available, so submissions have to be adaptable to those limitations.
The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must login to post a comment.
Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.
No comments yet for this article.