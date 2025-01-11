Subscribe Anywhere
Performing Arts

Actors Jeanna GunderKline, Jessica Thomas and Ellen Ballerene rehearsed for a ten-minute play in 2021. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

YS Theater Company seeks scripts

The Yellow Springs Theater Company is accepting script submissions for the 2025 annual Ten-Minute Play Festival, featuring a selection of plays no longer than 10 minutes.

The deadline for submission is Saturday, March 1.

The projected performance dates are June 6 and 7. The performance location is to be determined, but is anticipated to be outdoors, as in recent years.

Submissions should be sent to ystheatercompany@gmail.com, and should include a biographical statement about the author and information about how the author developed the idea for the play and availability to be involved in casting and/or directing the work.

Minimal sets, lights and sound will be available, so submissions have to be adaptable to those limitations.

