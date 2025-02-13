A public Celebration of Life for Monty Cox, who died Dec. 28, 2024, will be held Saturday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m., in the Dining Room of Friends Care Community, 150 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, Ohio.

The family welcomes any who wish to attend. The memorial service will be conducted in a Quaker manner, led by Bruce Heckman. Light refreshments and a time for fellowship will follow. Parking is available in front of the building.