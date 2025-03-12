— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, March 17, 2025

Regular Meeting, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

1. Minutes of March 3, 2025 Regular Meeting

2. Credit Card Statement for February

REVIEW OF AGENDA

I. PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file:

II. PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15)

• Reading of Resolution 2025-15 Approving Grant Funds to Local Non-Profit Entities for Community Enrichment Events for 2025

• Reading of Resolution 2025-16 Declaring Property Located at the Center for Business and Education as Surplus

• Reading of Resolution 2025-17 Authorizing VM to Enter into an Agreement with Smith, Meier &Webb Co., L.P.A. for Prosecution Services

• Reading of Resolution 2025-18 Authorizing Grant Submission for Extension of Sidewalk on Fairfield Pike

• Reading of Resolution 2025-19 Approving Village of Yellow Springs Participation in Ohio Benefits Co-op

III. CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45)

IV. SPECIAL REPORTS (6:55)

• End of Year Report: Water and Electric: Ben Sparks (10 min.)

• End of Year Report: Streets and Parks: Tanner Bussey (10 min.)

V. MANAGER’S REPORT (7:15)

VI. OLD BUSINESS (7:30)

• Victim Advocate Services Scope Review (Burge: 15 min.)

VII. NEW BUSINESS (7:45)

• Council Information Request Process (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

VIII. BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:55)

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:00)

March 31: Council Work Session: Village Goals (5-7pm)

April 7: 5–6pm: Work Session: Village Manager GoalsSpecial Reports: Finance/RobinsonAMP Smart Thermostat Presentation

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.