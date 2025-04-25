Bulldog Sports Round-Up | April 25, 2025

BASEBALL

Bulldogs ride the roller coaster

The week started off great for the Bulldogs as the varsity team traveled to Trotwood for the first in a home and home series with the Rams. Caleb Derrickson took the mound and had a strong showing in his second start of the year. He gave up only two hits, while striking out 10, in his four-and-two-thirds innings of work. Jaxyn Fletcher came in to finish the job by getting a strikeout in his one-third of an inning. Derrickson, Mateo Basora and Mason Cline each had multiple hits as the Bulldogs plated 16 runs and earned a run-rule.

Tuesday and Thursday brought conference games with Emmanuel Christian. The first game was a close one that started with the Lions plating two in the top of the first inning off starter Mason Cline. However, the Bulldogs halved that lead with a run of their own in the bottom of the first. After that, Cline shut down the visitors for the next three innings. The Bulldogs pushed two runs across in the bottom of the third. Cline took the 2–1 lead into the fifth inning, but his pitch count was up due to multiple miscues in the field. He gave up 3 more runs in the fifth inning, leaving the Bulldogs now down 3–5. However, multiple hits led to another run for the home team in the bottom of the inning.

Fletcher once again came in to shut down the Lions in the top of the sixth inning. A rally was snuffed out in the bottom of the sixth as the Lions held on to their slim lead. Once again, the Bulldogs allowed runs to cross due to a porous defense. Now down 4–9 in the bottom of the seventh, it didn’t look good for the Bulldogs. They never gave up and were able to score another two runs, but that was insufficient to overcome the previous miscues. They finally succumbed to the Lions, 6–9. Derrickson had two hits on the day. Cline broke out with two singles and two doubles, while Oskar Dennis blasted a double of his own.

The second game with the Lions again started close and saw the teams knotted in a 0–0 tie after two innings. However, the Bulldogs defense once again let them down. Although Bryce Fleming gave up only four hits and zero earned runs, the Lions put 10 runs on the board. Fleming’s performance was solid, but the Lions’ Jack Meyer pitched a gem of a game, giving up only two hits and striking out 10.

The drenching of the Tri-Village High School baseball field on Saturday morning led to the cancellation of both games of the double-header, bringing the total to six games canceled for the varsity team this season due to weather.

The rain also indirectly led to the cancellation of Wednesday’s junior varsity contest with West-Liberty Salem. West-Liberty bumped our game for the mandatory makeup of one of their rained-out conference games.

However, the JV team used their pent-up energy to take it out on Thurgood Marshall on Friday night. The wind blew fiercely, but there was warmth and no rain, so the squad enjoyed their precious time on their home field. Freshman Finn Turnmire got the start and made the most of it. He gave up only one hit and struck out nine in his three innings of work. Another freshman, David Torres, came in to finish the job with a perfect inning in which he garnered two strikeouts. The Bulldogs had only one error in the field and were almost unstoppable at the plate. Seven Bulldogs had a hit, highlighted by a Torres double and an Edwin Harrah blast for a triple. The Bulldogs scored in each of their three innings to come away with a game shortened by a run-rule that ended with the Bulldogs posting a 15–0 victory, making it back-to-back wins for Coach Sam Jacobs’ team.

The middle school team ventured to local powerhouse Greenview on Monday to take on yet another Rams team. The first inning took a lot out of the young team’s sails as they got behind early and big. However, they fought hard and scored runs in each of the first three innings to try to claw back into contention. Six of the Bulldogs had hits, including three by standout Theo Collins, to include a double. The early lead was just too much to overcome, and the Bulldogs fell to the Rams.

Coach Nathan Collier’s team was determined to persevere as they traveled to Trotwood for a matchup with these Rams on Wednesday. This one didn’t last long as the Bulldogs amassed an insurmountable lead and finished it off with a 14–9 victory.

Thursday’s game was against yet another strong local team as the Bulldogs hosted the Clark-Shawnee Braves. The Braves came out hot and put up four runs in the first inning. However, the Bulldogs fought back with five of their own in the bottom of the first inning. Alas, the pounding continued for the Braves and the Bulldogs were unable to score again off strong pitching. Kai Kingsley stood out with a couple of hits and a run, but the Braves finished off this one with a flurry of hitting.

Saturday’s game was played at Gaunt Park against the Cedarville Indians. The weather all morning was great, but a dark cloud rolled over Yellow Springs right as game time approached. The ominous clouds were an eerie backdrop as the Indians took charge early by posting three runs in the first inning. The Bulldogs were stymied by good pitching and were unable to score any runs through four innings. They came to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning with the skies ready to burst and now down 0–8.

Then, thunder struck! No, not in the sky but by the Bulldog bats. Hit after hit was pounded out, including a double by Desmond Truitt — his second of the day after coming off the bench. Sullivan Tarvin added a couple of hits, including a triple that scored two runners. Once the dust had cleared, the Bulldogs had scored 12 runs in the inning and led 12–8. As if on cue, the skies opened, and the rains came. Possibly prompted by the weather, the umpire determined the time limit had been reached as well. Lucky for the Bulldogs, the game was complete after five innings, and they came away with an unbelievable comeback to win the game.

—Coach Mitch Clark

TRACK

Wins, personal bests at Bellbrook

The YSHS Track teams competed at Bellbrook High School in a five team meet against Bellbrook, Dominion Academy, Legacy Christian and Wilmington. The girls finished in 2nd place while the boys ended in 3rd place.

The girls squad had two double winners with junior Llnyah Grant dominating sprints with victories in the 100 and 200 meters where she ran a personal best of 26.88. Ninth grader Isabella Espinosa achieved first place finishes in the Long Jump and 100 meter hurdles with a personal record of 17.70. The girls 800 meter relay passed the baton to a first place effort with the quartet of Elise Bongorno, Natalie Gilley, Brooklyn Hapgood and Olivia Washington. Silver medal finishes (2nd) were achieved by Olivia Washington in the 200 meters and the 400 meter relay team of Elise Bongorno, Isabella Espinosa, Natalie Gilley and Olivia Washington. Abebu Barnett (1600 meters) and Violet Matteson (400 meters) ran to 3rd place efforts. Also scoring for the Bulldogs was the 1600 relay team of Abebu Barnett, Elise Bongorno, Cynthia Burke, and Violet Matteson along with Addison Shafeek in the discus. Notable efforts were turned in by Petra Nieberding and Bella Thomas.

On the boys side, distance phenom junior Kyle Johnston ran personal best times with first-place runs in the 1600 meters (4:47) and 3200 meters (10:31). Senior weight-thrower Terrel Robinson earned runner-up finishes in the discus and shot put, while the 800-meter relay team of Ethan Goodman, Thomas Reeves, Sherrod Wheeler and Aaron White also finished in second. The 400-meter relay team of Collin Calfee, Reeves, White and Morris Wyatt earned bronze with a third-place effort. Matteo Chaiten (400 meters) and Wills Oberg (800 meters) ran to fourth-place achievements while newcomer Sailor Schultz tossed the shot put to fifth place. Solid efforts were put forth by Adrian Benedict, Cooper Folck, Evan Galarza and Luka Rao.

Coaches Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel cited that 10 personal and seasonal bests were achieved during the meet and that the hard work and dedication is paying off as the Bulldogs ready themselves for season defining meets. The Bulldogs ran at the Greene County Invitational on Thursday, April 24, and will compete next week at the Mechanicsburg Relays, with several athletes also participating in the Wayne Invitational — the top high school meet in Ohio.

—Coach John Gudgel