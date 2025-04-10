Eugenia Hughes Lawson Bautista, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away at 102 years old on Feb. 7, 2025. In her final hours, she was coherent and peaceful at her home. Eugenia was born on Nov. 21, 1922, the daughter of William H. Hughes Sr. and Ella Cordell Phillips. She grew up in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and graduated from Bryan High School.

She married James E. Lawson in Yellow Springs, where they raised their family. Eugenia was an assistant treasurer for the Antioch Bookplate Company, while James, a building contractor, served on the Village Council of Yellow Springs from 1957–1964 and as mayor from 1969–1975.

An exciting career opportunity was offered to James in 1975, so they moved to Eugene, Oregon. They quickly fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and claimed it as their new home. James passed away suddenly in 1982.

Eugenia’s love of travel, including trips to China, Europe, Mexico, Canada and the United States coast to coast, enriched her life with new experiences and memories. Eugenia married Antonio “Tony” Bautista in 1988. He shared her love of travel, so they embarked on many travel adventures until his passing in 2017.

Eugenia maintained an active life in Eugene, becoming a charter member of SHO, the Hult Center for the Performing Arts volunteer group, and was a longtime regular at the Curves Fitness Center. She was deeply connected to her faith communities at Central Chapel AME Church in Yellow Springs and at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eugene.

She is survived by children Phil and Tanya Lawson; grandchildren Crista Harter (Jason), Chia Kellington Kenneth Lawson; and great-grandsons Lawson James Harter and Gage Kellington.

In accordance with her wishes, no memorial service will be held, and her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean along the central Oregon coast. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her.